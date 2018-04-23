Christian delegation to Syria criticised
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Christian delegation to Syria criticised

A group of peers and priests from the UK have been criticised after they met with Syrian MPs, religious leaders and citizens.

Baroness Cox, who was part of the delegation, said "there's terror on both sides" when she was asked on the Today programme why she did not raise the issue of alleged human rights abuses with the Grand Mufti, Syria's top Muslim cleric, when she met him.

  • 23 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Afrin: Syria's other front line