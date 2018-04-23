Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christian delegation to Syria criticised
A group of peers and priests from the UK have been criticised after they met with Syrian MPs, religious leaders and citizens.
Baroness Cox, who was part of the delegation, said "there's terror on both sides" when she was asked on the Today programme why she did not raise the issue of alleged human rights abuses with the Grand Mufti, Syria's top Muslim cleric, when she met him.
-
23 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window