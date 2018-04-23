Where women seek help from domestic abuse

Video

The prime minister made tackling domestic and sexual abuse one of her priorities when she entered Downing Street.

But some of those running women's refuges say they will be forced to close if the government's funding proposals are implemented.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka spoke to women in a north London refuge about why the help they received was so important.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter