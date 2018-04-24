Media player
Rival MPs call for cross-party NHS plan
How should the NHS be funded in years to come?
Three MPs from rival parties -Lib Dem Norman Lamb, Labour's Liz Kendall and Conservative Nick Boles - think political differences should be put aside to find a solution.
They spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg on the Today programme.
24 Apr 2018
