The moment the Fawcett statue was unveiled
Watch the countdown to the moment the first statue of a woman in Parliament Square was unveiled.
The suffragist Millicent Fawcett campaigned for women's right to vote during the early 20th Century.
Read more: Fawcett statue unveiled at Westminster
24 Apr 2018
