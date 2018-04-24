Waspi women get noisy about their pension

Video

The Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group was set up in 2015 to campaign on behalf of millions of women who have twice seen the start date for their state pensions pushed back since 1995.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka met some of the campaigners in Liverpool to hear their grievances about the changes and its effect on their life and finances.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter