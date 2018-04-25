'Corbyn had no actions to go with his words'
The president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Jonathan Arkush, was at the Jewish leaders' meeting with Jeremy Corbyn to discuss anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

The Labour leader has said he is "absolutely committed to rooting out anti-Semitism".

  • 25 Apr 2018
