'Corbyn must lead Labour change'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Goldstein says Corbyn must change 'anti-Semitism behaviour' in Labour

Jonathan Goldstein of the Jewish Leadership Council said Jeremy Corbyn needs to "lead from the top" when it comes to tackling alleged anti-Semitism in the Labour party.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the Labour leader "could change the atmosphere in a moment".

  • 25 Apr 2018