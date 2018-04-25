'Corbyn must lead Labour change'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Goldstein says Corbyn must change 'anti-Semitism behaviour' in Labour
Jonathan Goldstein of the Jewish Leadership Council said Jeremy Corbyn needs to "lead from the top" when it comes to tackling alleged anti-Semitism in the Labour party.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the Labour leader "could change the atmosphere in a moment".
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-43890907/goldstein-says-corbyn-must-change-anti-semitism-behaviour-in-labourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window