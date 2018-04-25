Media player
UK plan to launch rival sat-nav system
The UK is considering plans to launch a satellite-navigation system as a rival to the EU's Galileo project. The move comes after Britain was told it would be shut out of key elements of the programme after Brexit. The chief executive of the UK Space Agency, Graham Turnock, spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
25 Apr 2018
