Cooper challenges Rudd on removals 'targets'

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has denied removals targets are currently being used by the Home Office.

Addressing the Home Affairs Select Committee, Ms Rudd said she had asked for more removals of illegal immigrants to take place, but was not familiar with a suggestion from a union official that regional targets were in place.

Committee chairwoman Yvette Cooper said the issue needed to be "cleared up" quickly if Ms Rudd and Mr Williams were to avoid claims they were exercising a "lack of grip" on the issue.

An inspection report from December 2015 shows they did exist at that time.

The Home Office said it has never been policy to take decisions arbitrarily to meet a target.