Minister rejects calls for register of holiday lets
Video

Conservative minister Lord Young said the government supported the "sharing economy", as he rejected a call for councils to draw up registers of short term holiday lets, amid concerns about the lack of regulation of people who let out rooms and property.

  • 26 Apr 2018