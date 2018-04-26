Rudd: 'I'm the person to put it right'
Amber Rudd rejects calls to quit over targets admission

Home Secretary Amber Rudd rejects calls to quit over the Windrush scandal, after being forced to admit the existence of immigration removal targets.

She tells MPs: "I'm the person who can put it right."

