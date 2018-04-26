Rudd: 'I'm the person to put it right'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amber Rudd rejects calls to quit over targets admission
Home Secretary Amber Rudd rejects calls to quit over the Windrush scandal, after being forced to admit the existence of immigration removal targets.
She tells MPs: "I'm the person who can put it right."
-
26 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-43911201/amber-rudd-rejects-calls-to-quit-over-targets-admissionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window