An amnesty for UK's illegal immigrants?

Video

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has reportedly asked the cabinet to consider an amnesty for migrants who have been in the UK illegally and played a "constructive" role in society - it is an idea he has raised before.

Reporter Ellie Price took the unscientific Daily Politics mood box and plastic balls to Croydon, the home to one of the country's main immigration offices to see what voters there made of the calls.

