UKIP 'confident' it can retain seats

Local elections: Batten 'confident' UKIP can retain seats
UKIP Leader Gerard Batten says his party faces "difficult" local elections in England but hopes to retain seats.
The party gained 161 councillors four years ago, but is fielding 75% fewer candidates this year after a series of problems.
But Mr Batten, the fourth person to lead UKIP in 19 months, said; "We are confident we can retain our seats and also win a few more."
27 Apr 2018
