Why has the home secretary resigned?
Amber Rudd: Why has the home secretary resigned?

Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned, saying she "inadvertently misled" MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants.

Ms Rudd, who was due to make a Commons statement, was under pressure to quit over the Windrush scandal.

She faced criticism over the existence of Home Office removals targets and her knowledge of them.

  • 30 Apr 2018
