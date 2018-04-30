Media player
Ken Clarke calls for ID cards rethink
Former Home Secretary Ken Clarke says illegal immigration cannot be controlled without the introduction of ID cards.
The veteran Conservative MP also told Radio 4's The World at One that immigration targets are "fairly useless".
He added: "Trying to control mass immigration of the kind we now have coming from Africa and the Middle East, without an ID card law is, I think, impossible."
(Photo: Sample UK ID card Credit: PA )
30 Apr 2018
