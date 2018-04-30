Illegal immigration 'only controlled by ID cards'
Ken Clarke calls for ID cards rethink

Former Home Secretary Ken Clarke says illegal immigration cannot be controlled without the introduction of ID cards.

The veteran Conservative MP also told Radio 4's The World at One that immigration targets are "fairly useless".

He added: "Trying to control mass immigration of the kind we now have coming from Africa and the Middle East, without an ID card law is, I think, impossible."

  • 30 Apr 2018