Cable: We'll make progress, not spectacularly

Local elections are taking place in many parts of England this Thursday.

The last time these seats were contested - in 2014 - the Liberal Democrats lost ground.

Daily Politics reporter Greg Dawson spoke to party leader Sir Vince Cable in south west London on the campaign to win back council seats.

