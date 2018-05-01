Batten: A lot thought UKIP's job was done

Video

UKIP has spent the last two years "shooting ourselves in the foot" and some voters thought its job was already done, the interim leader has admitted when asked about election results.

Gerard Batten said he would judge success in Thursday's polls as "a positive" with results of 5%-to-7% in vote share, in the English council seats it was contesting.

He told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: “I inherited nothing when I took over on 17th February. There was no election campaign. There was nothing planned. It was a complete disaster.”

