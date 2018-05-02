MPs raise bullying claims with Bercow

Video

Speaker John Bercow has been asked in the Commons about accusations of bullying made by his former private secretary.

Raising a point of order, the Conservative chair of the Equalities Committee, Maria Miller, asked Mr Bercow about non-disclosure agreements and whether he would make a personal statement about the allegations.

Another Conservative MP, Julian Lewis, spoke up in support of the Speaker.

Mr Bercow said he had a "superb team of dedicated, effective and long-serving staff" and that no current or former staff were barred from speaking out to an inquiry taking place into bullying and harassment.