Tuition fees: Chi Onwurah v Martin Lewis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Question Time tuition fees row: Chi Onwurah v Martin Lewis

Personal finance expert Martin Lewis says student finance has been used as a "political football" and has made young people think they cannot afford to go to university.

Labour's Chi Onwurah says tuition fees are "an obstacle" for people from working class backgrounds and should be scrapped.

But Mr Lewis says they should not be "framed as a debt" and a generation has been "mis-educated" about how it works.

  • 03 May 2018