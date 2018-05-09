Deputy speaker cheered after PMQs
MPs appeared to approve of deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle's performance in the chair for the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session.

Speaker John Bercow, who normally presides over the Theresa May v Jeremy Corbyn clash, missed the occasion to attend the funeral of his predecessor Michael Martin.

