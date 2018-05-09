Angry Miliband demands press inquiry

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Angry Ed Miliband demands press inquiry
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband made an impassioned plea for the government to implement part two of the Leveson inquiry into press standards.
MPs must keep their promise to victims of phone-hacking, he said, adding: "This is a matter of honour."
But his amendment to the Data Protection Bill was defeated by nine votes.
-
09 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window