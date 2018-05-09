Angry Miliband demands press inquiry
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband made an impassioned plea for the government to implement part two of the Leveson inquiry into press standards.

MPs must keep their promise to victims of phone-hacking, he said, adding: "This is a matter of honour."

But his amendment to the Data Protection Bill was defeated by nine votes.

