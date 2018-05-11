Revealed: Tory guide to winning Instagram
Conservative MPs have been briefed on how to run an Instagram account, to reach out to younger people.

Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka used some of the advice from a training presentation seen by the BBC, which aims to help the party's key figures up their game and appear more like "a real person".

