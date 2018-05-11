Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What does leaked Tory advice to MPs on mastering Instagram say?
Conservative MPs have been briefed on how to run an Instagram account, to reach out to younger people.
Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka used some of the advice from a training presentation seen by the BBC, which aims to help the party's key figures up their game and appear more like "a real person".
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44075446/what-does-leaked-tory-advice-to-mps-on-mastering-instagram-sayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window