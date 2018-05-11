Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dealing with a parent's worst nightmare
After the tragic loss of his son, MP Will Quince campaigned for change.
His bill, which is being discussed in the Commons today, would introduce paid parental bereavement leave of at least two weeks.
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window