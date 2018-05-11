After the loss of a child
Dealing with a parent's worst nightmare

After the tragic loss of his son, MP Will Quince campaigned for change.

His bill, which is being discussed in the Commons today, would introduce paid parental bereavement leave of at least two weeks.

