Gove: Brexit customs plan has 'flaws'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gove expresses doubts about Brexit customs plan

Michael Gove is asked by the BBC's Nick Robinson whether he agrees with Boris Johnson that a customs partnership with the EU after Brexit, thought to be favoured by Theresa May, is crazy.

He says the plan - which would involve the UK collecting tariffs on goods bound for the EU - has "flaws" and he doubts whether it can be delivered on time.

He also admits the alternative proposal for a streamlined regime for checking goods based on the use of technology is not "absolutely perfect" either.

  • 13 May 2018