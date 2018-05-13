Media player
Dame Tessa Jowell 'convinced me to make Olympic bid'
Dame Tessa Jowell persuaded Tony Blair to support a bid to bring the Olympics to the UK, the former Labour prime minister has said.
Mr Blair said there was "a lot of opposition" to making a bid and he had been advised that there was "no chance" of winning it.
But Dame Tessa convinced him during a discussion in the garden at Number 10 and "the rest is history", he said.
13 May 2018
