Tessa Jowell: London 2012 and much more
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tessa Jowell: London 2012 and much more

A look back at the life of former Labour cabinet minister Dame Tessa Jowell, who has died, aged 70.

The veteran politician started out as a social worker, was instrumental in setting up Sure Start children's centres in her early political career, and went on to play a major role in securing the 2012 Olympics for London.

  • 13 May 2018
Go to next video: Tessa Jowell was an 'incredible human being'