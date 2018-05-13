Media player
Tessa Jowell: London 2012 and much more
A look back at the life of former Labour cabinet minister Dame Tessa Jowell, who has died, aged 70.
The veteran politician started out as a social worker, was instrumental in setting up Sure Start children's centres in her early political career, and went on to play a major role in securing the 2012 Olympics for London.
13 May 2018
