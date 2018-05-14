Media player
Husband and daughter pay tribute to 'magnificent' Tessa
Tessa Jowell's family has spoken movingly about the final days with her.
Daughter Jessie told Radio 4's Today programme that until the last moment she was just "the most magnificent person." Husband David Mills said that in the end her body could not tolerate the drugs anymore.
14 May 2018
