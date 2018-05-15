Media player
Thornberry and Burt on Gaza violence
Labour's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry has condemned what she said was a "horrific massacre" in Gaza after 58 people were killed when Israeli forces opened fire during Palestinian protests.
In response to her urgent question in the House of Commons, Middle East Minister Alistair Burt called for an investigation and said the government had "no side here, except with the victims".
15 May 2018
