Why is social media talking gammon and slugs?
Left-wing internet phrases: gammon, melts and slugs

Words such as slugs, gammon and melts are among the terms used online by some supporters of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, particularly when talking about those with a differing political leaning.

Radio 4 announcer Kathy Clugston cooked up a Daily Politics guide to left-wing online slang.

Studio debate: Are slug, gammon and melt offensive terms?

  • 15 May 2018
