Why is social media talking gammon and slugs?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Left-wing internet phrases: gammon, melts and slugs
Words such as slugs, gammon and melts are among the terms used online by some supporters of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, particularly when talking about those with a differing political leaning.
Radio 4 announcer Kathy Clugston cooked up a Daily Politics guide to left-wing online slang.
-
15 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window