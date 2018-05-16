Cheers for officers who arrested Jo Cox's killer
Video

PMQs: MPs cheer PCs who arrested Jo Cox's killer

MPs applauded the "extremely brave" West Yorkshire Police officers who apprehended the killer of Jo Cox, who died in 2016, as they watched PMQs in the House of Commons.

It is a convention that MPs do not clap, but the Speaker, who introduced the officers, made no effort to halt the unparliamentary behaviour.

  • 16 May 2018