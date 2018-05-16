Corbyn asks May to 'stand aside' for Labour

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Labour taking over negotiations
The government stands in "complete disarray" and the prime minister should "step aside" to let Labour take over Brexit negotiations, said Jeremy Corbyn.
In reply, the prime minister says voters "cannot trust a word" Labour says and lists a series of "broken" promises.
16 May 2018
