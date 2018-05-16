Media player
Labour MPs 'now accountable to members'
Labour MPs who have become "a little stale in terms of accountability" now have to answer to party members, one of Jeremy Corbyn's key allies says.
Unite general secretary Len McCluskey told BBC deputy political editor John Pienaar that if local parties use "appropriate procedures" to get rid of an MP, "they should leave and I won't cry over it".
16 May 2018
