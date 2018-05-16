Friction in EU trade or next cabinet meeting?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on cabinet splits over trade deal
Jeremy Corbyn opened PMQs by teasing the prime minister about reported splits in her cabinet over future UK-EU customs arrangements.
Theresa May replied by highlighting some Labour figures who appeared to be off-message over party policy, and asked him where Labour stood on a second EU referendum.
16 May 2018
