Love or hate Punch and Judy politics at PMQs?

For some political geeks, Prime Minister's Questions broadcast live on the Daily Politics, is the highlight of their week, but for prime ministers and leaders of the opposition the weekly session can be a terrifying experience.

The Speaker, and some leaders, may say they and the public hate the Punch and Judy name calling moments, but then they cannot resist the odd jibe at their rivals as these archive clips recall.

