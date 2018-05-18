Rat trap threat to the hedgehog

Video

Hedgehog lovers are worried that a rat trap, licensed by the government in England, could harm their spiky friends.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price met Rebecca Willers at the Shepreth Wildlife Park in Cambridgeshire to hear why 36,000 people have signed a petition to try and get the trap debated in Parliament.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter