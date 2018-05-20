Tech giants ignore culture secretary invite

Video
Tech giants ignored government invitation - Matt Hancock
Only four of the 14 biggest tech companies invited to a government meeting about improving online behaviour turned up, the culture secretary has said.
Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show about minimum age limits for websites and the circulation of extremist material, Matt Hancock argued that Britain needed stronger legislation to ensure co-operation from social media sites.
Mr Hancock did not specify which companies had turned up to the meeting.
