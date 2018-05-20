John McDonnell on overthrowing capitalism

Media player
John McDonnell says overthrowing capitalism is his job
The shadow chancellor says he wants to transform the economy so the UK becomes a socialist society.
John McDonnell was asked whether "overthrowing capitalism", which he used to list as a hobby, was now his job.
He replied "yes it is" before saying he wanted to "radically challenge the system as it now is".
20 May 2018
