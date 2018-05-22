Gove insists UK will have "higher environmental standards" outside EU
The UK will have "higher environmental standards" outside the EU, Michael Gove told the Today programme.

He said primary legislation to give local government more powers will be proposed and all "conventional" cars will be banned by 2040.

