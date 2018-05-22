Video

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair says he will "go along" with the government's apology to Abdul Hakim Belhaj.

Prime Minister Theresa May apologised to the Libyan dissident and his wife, Fatima Boudchar, earlier this month for what she described as their "appalling" treatment after becoming victims of a CIA rendition operation in 2004 mounted with the help of MI6.

Asked about the apology on the Today programme, Mr Blair said he was "content to go along" with it but added: "That's all that's frankly sensible for me to say."