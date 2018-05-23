PM asked about flammable cladding ban

Video

Theresa May says the government must take the "strongest possible action" to stop another Grenfell Tower tragedy and was "minded to go further" than the recommendations in Dame Judith Hackitt's report into building regulations.

She was responding to a question from Conservative MP Nigel Huddleston about a ban on flammable cladding before Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said "sadly, justice had not yet been done" with some residents still in temporary accommodation.

