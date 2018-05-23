PM: More doctors - Corbyn: Fewer GPs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on number of doctors in NHS

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May traded statistics over the number of medical staff in the NHS.

The prime minister said there were 14,900 extra doctors than in 2010, but the Labour leader GPs were "leaving the profession in despair" with one-in-ten taking early retirement.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 23 May 2018
Go to next video: Corbyn: Private profit before public service