PM: More doctors - Corbyn: Fewer GPs

Video
PMQs: Corbyn and May on number of doctors in NHS
Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May traded statistics over the number of medical staff in the NHS.
The prime minister said there were 14,900 extra doctors than in 2010, but the Labour leader GPs were "leaving the profession in despair" with one-in-ten taking early retirement.
23 May 2018
