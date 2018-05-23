We've all done it: Clarke on muttering insults

Media player
Ken Clarke defends Bercow: We've all muttered insults
Veteran Ken Clarke defends Speaker John Bercow, saying that if every MP who'd ever muttered an insult was kicked out the place "would be deserted".
The speaker has been accused of calling Commons leader Andrea Leadsom a "stupid woman" last week.
23 May 2018
