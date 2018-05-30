Britons shouldn't 'settle back' on Brexit deal
Britons shouldn't "settle back" and just accept the Brexit deal, says Lord Malloch Brown, chairman of campaign group Best for Britain.

He told Today that the people were let down by politicians on all sides of the political divide and therefore deserve a final say on the deal.

