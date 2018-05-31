'We won't hang around' on cutting overdraft fees
Financial Conduct Authority chief executive Andrew Bailey says the scourge of high fees charged by big banks on unauthorised overdrafts will be "tackled" by the end of the year.

Mr Bailey told the Today programme that the FCA was "not going to hang around on this" and that it has "got to do this work within the rest of the year".

  • 31 May 2018
