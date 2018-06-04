Gymnast backflips into 10 Downing Street

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gymnast Dominick Cunningham backflips into 10 Downing Street
How's this for an entrance into 10 Downing Street?
Commonwealth Games gymnast Dominick Cunningham, arriving with Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, does a handstand and a standing backflip outside the famous door.
The gold medallist was in Westminster alongside other athletes for a private reception with Theresa May.
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44363910/gymnast-dominick-cunningham-backflips-into-10-downing-streetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window