Gymnast backflips into 10 Downing Street
How's this for an entrance into 10 Downing Street?

Commonwealth Games gymnast Dominick Cunningham, arriving with Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, does a handstand and a standing backflip outside the famous door.

The gold medallist was in Westminster alongside other athletes for a private reception with Theresa May.

  • 04 Jun 2018