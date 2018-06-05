Media player
Heathrow expansion 'not anything like Carillion'
The chair of the Airports Commission, Sir Howard Davies, has said that Heathrow can be expanded "whilst improving air quality" and meeting government climate change commitments.
He told Today that the expansion is well-funded and will not fail like the construction giant Carillon which was overburdened with debt.
05 Jun 2018
