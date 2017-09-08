Alicia McCarthy examines the details of the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Video

MPs have held their first day of debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, which transfers EU law into domestic legislation, but there is concern that the bill gives the government potentially sweeping use of what are known as ' Henry VIII' powers.

These allow ministers to make changes to legislation without full Parliamentary scrutiny.

Alicia McCarthy spoke to Labour former whip and chair of the Lords Constitution Committee, Baroness Taylor. Her committee has published a critical report on the bill.

Also on the panel, Conservative peer and member of that committee, Lord Norton and the SNP's constitution spokesman, Pete Wishart.

So, given that the UK has voted to leave the EU, how would Pete Wishart tackle Brexit?