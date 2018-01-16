Video

The President of the European Council says that Brexit will happen, unless there is a "change of heart" from the UK.

Donald Tusk was speaking to the European Parliament, which is meeting in Strasbourg.

He told MEPs: "Wasn't it David Davis himself who said: 'If a democracy cannot change its mind, it ceases to be a democracy?"

"We, here on the continent, haven't had a change of heart. Our hearts are still open to you".