'Taking nervous aunts to Reservoir Dogs'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Taking your nervous aunts to Reservoir Dogs'

Crossbench peer Lord Lisvane has likened opposition to a second EU referendum to forcing nervous relatives to the cinema to see Reservoir Dogs.

The former clerk of the House of Commons said he was torn over whether to support a call by Labour peer Lord Adonis for a referendum on the terms of Brexit.