'Taking nervous aunts to Reservoir Dogs'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Taking your nervous aunts to Reservoir Dogs'
Crossbench peer Lord Lisvane has likened opposition to a second EU referendum to forcing nervous relatives to the cinema to see Reservoir Dogs.
The former clerk of the House of Commons said he was torn over whether to support a call by Labour peer Lord Adonis for a referendum on the terms of Brexit.
-
30 Jan 2018
- From the section Parliaments
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-parliaments-42882107/taking-your-nervous-aunts-to-reservoir-dogsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window