Video

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage hit back against EU Commission deputy chief Frans Timmermans after he was accused of being the "best friend" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Sitting next to the Dutch commissioner, Mr Farage branded the claim "a load of rubbish".

It came after Mr Farage had spoken during a debate in the European Parliament on the EU’s decision to launch disciplinary measures against Poland over changes to its justice system.